Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.91. The stock had a trading volume of 318,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,279. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $312.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

