Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 895 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.6 %

Trane Technologies stock traded down $5.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $326.64. 777,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $162.04 and a twelve month high of $335.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.31, for a total value of $1,084,910.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,388 shares in the company, valued at $976,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,786 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.