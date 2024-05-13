TI Trust Inc. Buys 506 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TI Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of TI Trust Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after buying an additional 1,502,655 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $547.29. The stock had a trading volume of 419,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,311. The business’s 50 day moving average is $537.77 and its 200-day moving average is $506.46. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

