Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,095 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Prologis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Prologis by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,035,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

