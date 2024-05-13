VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Price Performance

Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 135,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,101. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.90. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to treat immuno-oncology and infectious disease. It offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. The company also develops VBI-2601, a protein based immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study to treat solid tumors; VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial; and VBI-2501 that is in preclinical trial to treat Zika virus.

