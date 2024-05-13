VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
Shares of VBI Vaccines stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 135,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,101. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.90. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.
About VBI Vaccines
