Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 67.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

