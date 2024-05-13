Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 273,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $478.80. 3,106,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,756. The company has a market cap of $433.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.31.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.