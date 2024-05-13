Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 273,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,572,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $478.80. 3,106,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,343,756. The company has a market cap of $433.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $471.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $446.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

