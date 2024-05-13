Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Given New $100.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.85.

IMCR stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 745,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,559. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunocore by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

