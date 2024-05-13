StockNews.com Lowers Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Natera from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,484. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average of $71.70. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $108.32.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $367.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 51.09%. The business’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total value of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,957 shares in the company, valued at $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.36, for a total transaction of $824,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,821,120.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herm Rosenman sold 93,901 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $6,513,912.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,088.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 410,750 shares of company stock worth $35,002,520. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Natera by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

