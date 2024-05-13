First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.83. 286,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,349. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.73. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 286,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,587 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth $32,855,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,774,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

