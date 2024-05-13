Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen Sells 25,000 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $176,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 573,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,121.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Cricut Stock Performance

CRCT stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.17. 714,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,602. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.02. Cricut, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Cricut Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cricut by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 360,080 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 584.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 361,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Cricut by 139.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRCT shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

