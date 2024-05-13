Insider Selling: LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,808 shares in the company, valued at $452,279.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LiveWire Group Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LVWR traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.69. 25,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,403. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. LiveWire Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

