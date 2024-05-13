Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Insider Steve Totzke Sells 23,662 Shares

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Totzke sold 23,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $446,975.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steve Totzke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Steve Totzke sold 45,216 shares of Mattel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $854,582.40.

Mattel Stock Performance

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,091,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,626. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Mattel had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $809.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mattel from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mattel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.78.

Institutional Trading of Mattel

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Mattel by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 154,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mattel by 4.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

