Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Director Sells $6,565,305.44 in Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $6,565,305.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,479,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,510,337.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Jacobowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 53,812 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $3,333,115.28.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 106,093 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $6,615,959.48.

On Monday, May 6th, Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 132,056 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $8,401,402.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

DFIN stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 254,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.35 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Donnelley Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFIN. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 696,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,471,000 after buying an additional 238,489 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,241,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 753,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,429,000 after buying an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 714.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 115,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 101,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

