TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 39,320 shares during the period. TechnipFMC makes up 1.2% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

NYSE FTI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,896. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.62. TechnipFMC plc has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

