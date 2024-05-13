American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 0.8% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter worth about $42,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in American International Group by 41.7% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American International Group news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,682.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,346,215.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,749,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984,035. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American International Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.06.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

