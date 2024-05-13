Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by Shayne & Jacobs LLC

Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Shayne & Jacobs LLC owned about 0.12% of Cannae worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 42.7% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,868,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,467,000 after buying an additional 857,748 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 38,345.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 276,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cannae by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,026,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 108,718 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Cannae by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,758,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,833,000 after purchasing an additional 62,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cannae

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,920.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,920.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 23,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $474,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,829.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,039 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cannae Stock Performance

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,551. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 74.62%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

