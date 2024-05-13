Shayne & Jacobs LLC Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shayne & Jacobs LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 6.6% of Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Shayne & Jacobs LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $258.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,947,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,407. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.46 and its 200 day moving average is $241.12. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.