Eq LLC Invests $1.10 Million in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.8% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,695,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 241,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,230,000 after purchasing an additional 70,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,425.7% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $286.30. 648,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,070. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

