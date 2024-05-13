37,473 Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Bought by Eq LLC

Eq LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Eq LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,742.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6,707.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 410.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $44.14. 123,021 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.93.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

