8,654 Shares in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Purchased by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Price Performance

IVLU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.74. 169,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

