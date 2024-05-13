Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 60,963 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 174,362 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. SP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.77. 5,454,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,843. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,787 shares of company stock worth $4,098,073. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.