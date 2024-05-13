Theory Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,909 iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,083,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,658,000 after buying an additional 12,162 shares during the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $648,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 59,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 33,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.22. 271,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,855. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $112.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

