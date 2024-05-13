Theory Financial LLC Has $590,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,870,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,323,000 after purchasing an additional 152,203 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after purchasing an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,834,000 after buying an additional 107,590 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,536. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $115.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average of $106.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

