Theory Financial LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Theory Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 983,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,712,000 after buying an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 175.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 96,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 458,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,692,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO remained flat at $57.77 during trading on Monday. 1,808,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

