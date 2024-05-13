Theory Financial LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 80,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 11,255 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

