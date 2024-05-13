Theory Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust Micro makes up about 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth $2,374,000. NavPoint Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Price Performance

IAUM stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 926,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.02. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $24.26.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Company Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

