Theory Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,519. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.58. The company has a market cap of $397.92 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $40.17 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.