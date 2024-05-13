Theory Financial LLC Buys 2,343 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.84. 869,361 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.00. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

