BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 427 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $790.33. 399,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,469. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $845.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $794.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $772.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.35 EPS for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total value of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,425,128.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 price target (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $845.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.