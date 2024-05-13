Theory Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Theory Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 582,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 14.5% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 77,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 955,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,535,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 160,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after buying an additional 50,019 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,788,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.22. The stock had a trading volume of 574,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,480. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.53. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

