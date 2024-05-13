International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.25.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.68. The company had a trading volume of 613,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,741. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of -0.05. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $34.77 and a twelve month high of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.65.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is 4.49%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 3,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $196,992.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,588.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adewale Oshodi sold 6,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $385,516.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,591.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,515. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in International Seaways by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 204.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in International Seaways by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 81,377 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.