Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,655,402 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,866,684,000 after acquiring an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,343,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,755 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after purchasing an additional 573,826 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324,288 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after buying an additional 514,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Broadcom Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,337.51. 1,850,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $628.47 and a 12 month high of $1,438.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,308.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current year.
Broadcom Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.
Broadcom Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.
