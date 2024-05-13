Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 2.7%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.41 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 13,490,915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 69,543,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 5.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. The business had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,523,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,225 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after acquiring an additional 296,776 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Marathon Digital by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 89,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Marathon Digital by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.