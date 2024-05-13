Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.84 and last traded at $83.69. Approximately 1,038,070 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 6,076,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Get Medtronic alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDT

Medtronic Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 87.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 273,815 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 35,742 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.