BMO Capital Markets Raises Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target to $23.00

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Performance

Shares of IPI stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.53. 225,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,413. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.17. Intrepid Potash has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $28.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.44.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. Intrepid Potash had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 15.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

In other Intrepid Potash news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $222,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,551 shares in the company, valued at $30,967,961.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 63,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $1,294,689.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,542,551 shares in the company, valued at $31,514,316.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $222,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,531,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,967,961.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,034 shares of company stock worth $1,939,525. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.0% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

Featured Articles

