BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIOL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 7,750,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The medical technology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 41.97% and a negative return on equity of 555.22%. The company had revenue of $13.49 million for the quarter.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

