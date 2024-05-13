Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Koss Stock Performance

Koss stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,392,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,402. Koss has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of -0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

