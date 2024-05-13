Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCBC

Macatawa Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

Macatawa Bank Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ MCBC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. 148,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Macatawa Bank has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $494.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 284.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macatawa Bank by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.