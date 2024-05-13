Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,613. Rave Restaurant Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $2.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

