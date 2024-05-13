Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of IMH stock remained flat at $0.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $835,967.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03. Impac Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $0.88.
About Impac Mortgage
