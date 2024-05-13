Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BR traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.78. The company had a trading volume of 615,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $144.54 and a 1-year high of $210.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.11.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock worth $5,223,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,750,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,032,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.