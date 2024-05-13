Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Stock Performance

NYSE FMS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.69. 243,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,748. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. Fresenius Medical Care has a 52-week low of $16.37 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Fresenius Medical Care (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 2.48%. Equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. Fresenius Medical Care’s payout ratio is presently 47.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care by 169.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

