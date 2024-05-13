Ieq Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,767 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the software company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the software company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK remained flat at $156.90 on Monday. 5,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,084,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.71. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.19 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The software company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $1.42. Splunk had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 32,117.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.