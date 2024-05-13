Forum Financial Management LP Decreases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,138 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,347 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 143,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 15,531 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 74,420 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 316,134 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,873,000 after buying an additional 21,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.3 %

COP stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $121.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,253. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.64. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $97.42 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.94.

Read Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.