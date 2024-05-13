Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $50.31 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,242,325 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,208,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00487551 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
