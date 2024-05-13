SALT Price Up 5.2% This Week (SALT)

SALT (SALT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 13th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $13,850.95 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SALT has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011137 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010840 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001419 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,873.02 or 1.00044360 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00012905 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02103747 USD and is down -5.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $18,086.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.