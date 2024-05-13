Summitry LLC Buys 2,167 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3M by 1,273.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508,334 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,805,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $197,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,459 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 8,766.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,168,000 after buying an additional 1,068,748 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,944,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $275,630,000 after buying an additional 506,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 29.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908,914 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $178,713,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.64. 5,578,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,787,619. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.03. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

