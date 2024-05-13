Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Makes New Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,517 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,877,000 after buying an additional 1,717,137 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3,123.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,686,000 after buying an additional 1,318,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.70. 5,486,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,509,379. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

