Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,199.1% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,370,000 after purchasing an additional 654,609 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 638,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 605,784 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,593,000. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 643,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,131,000 after purchasing an additional 338,473 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.23. 1,479,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,351,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.4637 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

